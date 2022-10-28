Hyundai Glovis Q3 net income up 28.9 pct to 235.9 bln won
13:36 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 235.9 billion won (US$166.3 million), up 28.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 51.8 percent on-year to 478.1 billion won. Sales increased 29.8 percent to 7.01 trillion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 282.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
