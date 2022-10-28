Military reports 305 more COVID-19 cases
14:14 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 305 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 285,807, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 193 from the Army, 45 from the Air Force, 38 from the Navy and four from the Marine Corps.
There were also 25 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 1,746 military personnel are under treatment.
