Military reports 305 more COVID-19 cases

14:14 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 305 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 285,807, the defense ministry said.

The new cases comprised 193 from the Army, 45 from the Air Force, 38 from the Navy and four from the Marine Corps.

There were also 25 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 1,746 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken May 24, 2021, shows a service member getting swabbed for a COVID-19 test at a screening center in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

