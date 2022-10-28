Go to Contents
Samsung Heavy Industries remains in red in Q3

15:30 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 201.6 billion won (US$141.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 167.9 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 110.2 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 5.7 percent to 1.4 trillion won.
