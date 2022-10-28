Actress Son Ye-jin expecting baby in December
16:30 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actress Son Ye-jin is expecting a son in December, her management agency MSteam Entertainment said Friday.
The 40-year-old tied the knot with actor Hyun Bin in March and announced her pregnancy in June.
The celebrity couple had worked together as co-stars of the 2018 film "The Negotiation" and "Crash Landing On You," cable TV channel tvN's 2019-20 global hit rom-com TV series.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword