Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said, as Seoul's major military exercise drew to a close.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Tongchon area in Kangwon Province between 11:59 a.m. and 12:18 p.m., and that the missiles flew some 230 kilometers at apogees of around 24 km at top speeds of around Mach 5.
------------
N. Korea builds ice cream factory on Kim Jong-un's order
SEOUL -- North Korea has completed building an ice cream factory in Pyongyang as instructed by leader Kim Jong-un, its state media reported Thursday, amid an economy faltering under global sanctions.
A ceremony was held the previous day to celebrate the construction of a "modern" ice cream production base in the center of Taesongsan, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(END)