Key developments on North Korea this week

16:38 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Oct. 24 -- Two Koreas exchange warning shots along western border

25 -- U.S. remains open to dialogue with N. Korea: Wendy Sherman

26 -- Defense minister calls for changing N.K. policy to nuclear deterrence

27 -- Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.

28 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
