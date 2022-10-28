Key developments on North Korea this week
16:38 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Oct. 24 -- Two Koreas exchange warning shots along western border
25 -- U.S. remains open to dialogue with N. Korea: Wendy Sherman
26 -- Defense minister calls for changing N.K. policy to nuclear deterrence
27 -- Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
28 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
