Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #spy agency official

Yoon names new deputy NIS director

17:47 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday named a former prosecutor as a deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, his office said, filling a vacancy created earlier this week by the resignation of one of his confidants.

Kim Nam-woo, who has been working as a lawyer since leaving the prosecution in 2020, was appointed the new deputy director for planning and coordination, three days after Jo Sang-jun resigned over what the presidential office and the NIS said were health and other personal reasons.

Jo's departure sparked a flurry of speculation as to why he quit because it came only four months after he took the job and a day before he was due to attend a parliamentary audit of the spy agency.

Rumors had it that Jo had clashed with NIS Director Kim Kyou-hyun over personnel issues or that he may have been caught drunk driving or involved in an irregularity.

This photo provided by the presidential office shows Kim Nam-woo, new National Intelligence Service deputy director for planning and coordination. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK