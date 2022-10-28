Go to Contents
Hyosung TNC shifts to red in Q3

17:37 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung TNC Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 122.1 billion won (US$85.9 million), swinging from a profit of 310.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 110.8 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 433.9 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 9.3 percent to 2.16 trillion won.

The operating loss was 412.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
