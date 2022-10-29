Support for Ukraine sends clear message to Russia: State Dept.
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- International support for Ukraine sends a clear message to Russia that its ongoing war in Ukraine undermines international order, a state department spokesperson said Friday.
The remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol exchanged a heated debate over Seoul's possible military assistance to Ukraine.
"Our message has been to underline the importance of sending a very clear signal to the people of Ukraine that the government of Ukraine have strong international support, and at the same time, concurrently, a strong message to the Russian Federation that the world will not stand with President Putin's attempts to subvert the rules-based order," department spokesperson Ned Price said in a telephonic press briefing.
Putin on Thursday said the Seoul-Moscow relationship will be destroyed if South Korea provided weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.
Yoon dismissed the report that Seoul may provide such assistance but insisted any decision would be a "matter of our sovereignty."
Price declined to comment on South Korea's possible assistance to Ukraine, but said the U.S. was already working with some 50 countries to provide security assistance to Ukraine "but also to hold Russia accountable."
"Again, our message has been to underline the importance of this support, both for the signal it sends the practical impact it has both on Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression and to inhibit Russia's own ability to wage this aggression," he said.
