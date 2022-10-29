(LEAD) 4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes central South Korea, the country's strongest this year
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Two consecutive earthquakes, including a 4.1 magnitude one, struck South Korea's central county of Goesan on Saturday, the weather agency said, with no damage or casualties reported so far.
The 3.5 and 4.1 magnitude quakes occurred in the village of Jangyeon, northeastern Goesan, at 8:27 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The latter marks the strongest earthquake ever to hit the Korean Peninsula this year.
The KMA initially announced its measured strength at 4.3 but later revised it to 4.1.
The National Fire Agency said it has yet to receive any reports of damage or casualties since the 4.1 magnitude quake hit the region but has received 65 reports nationwide so far that they detected it.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo ordered authorities to check for possible damage from the quakes as well as make inspections of nationwide services, such as electricity and communications, to prevent disruptions.
