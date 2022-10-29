Saturday's weather forecast
09:02 October 29, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/10 Cloudy 10
Incheon 19/10 Cloudy 10
Suwon 20/09 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 20/09 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 20/08 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 19/06 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 17/10 Rain 60
Jeonju 20/09 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 22/10 Cloudy 20
Jeju 21/16 Sunny 20
Daegu 20/09 Sunny 20
Busan 20/14 Rain 60
