S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections below 40,000 for 3rd day
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 40,000 for the third straight day Saturday amid concerns of a possible resurgence.
The country reported 37,321 new COVID-19 infections, including 56 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,504,288, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The tally marks the highest for a Saturday in six weeks.
The previous day, the country's health minister had warned that daily caseloads have plateaued and are showing signs of a resurgence.
On Saturday, the country also reported 31 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 29,131.
The number of critically ill patients came to 270, up 18 from the previous day.
