(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections below 40,000 for 3rd day

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 40,000 for the third straight day Saturday amid concerns of a possible resurgence.
The country reported 37,321 new COVID-19 infections, including 56 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,504,288, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The tally marks the highest for a Saturday in six weeks.
The previous day, the country's health minister had warned that daily caseloads have passed a plateau and are showing signs of a resurgence.
Amid concerns of "twindemic" risks from COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, health authorities announced Wednesday expanding booster shots against omicron variants to all adults aged over 18.
On Saturday, the country also reported 31 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 29,131.
The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 270, up 18 from the previous day.
Of the 37,265 locally transmitted cases, Seoul reported 7,577 infections, with the surrounding Gyeonggi Province adding 10,995 cases, and the western port city of Incheon with 2,325 cases, according to the KCDA.
