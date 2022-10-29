Flights from Gimpo airport to Osaka, Taipei to resume Sunday
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Flights from Seoul's Gimpo International Airport to Osaka and Taipei will resume later this week, the state-run airport operator here said Saturday, more than two years after the routes were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
International flight routes between Seoul's Gimpo and Osaka's Kansai airports and between Gimpo and Taipei's Songshan airports will restart the next day, according to Korea Airports Corp. (KAC).
The resumption comes after the routes were suspended for two years and seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be four flights connecting Gimpo and Kansai airports every day, leading to 28 flights per week. Gimpo and Songshan airports will initially operate six flights per week, with the number set to increase later this year.
Gimpo International Airport started normalizing its international routes since late-June when it resumed flights to Tokyo's Haneda airport. It has yet to normalize routes with Beijing and Shanghai.
"Japan and Taiwan routes are important, accounting for about 44 percent of all international passengers before COVID-19," KAC CEO Yoon Hyeong-jung said. "The resumption of these routes will become a catalyst for the normalization of international routes for airports nationwide."
