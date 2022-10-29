Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #PM #trapped miner

PM calls for all-out efforts to rescue 2 trapped mine workers

17:16 October 29, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Saturday instructed officials to make all-out efforts to rescue two trapped mine workers in Bonghwa, a town in the nation's southeastern province of North Gyeongsang.

The two workers have been trapped since Wednesday evening in a zinc mine accident in the town, with rescue operations being under way to save them.

Han spoke by phone with the acting head of the National Fire Agency, who is leading the rescue operations, and asked him to "use all available equipment to quickly secure access paths and successfully rescue the isolated people," the prime minister's office said.

Han also asked him to take care of rescue workers so they could safely engage in rescue operations, it said.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK