PM calls for all-out efforts to rescue 2 trapped mine workers
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Saturday instructed officials to make all-out efforts to rescue two trapped mine workers in Bonghwa, a town in the nation's southeastern province of North Gyeongsang.
The two workers have been trapped since Wednesday evening in a zinc mine accident in the town, with rescue operations being under way to save them.
Han spoke by phone with the acting head of the National Fire Agency, who is leading the rescue operations, and asked him to "use all available equipment to quickly secure access paths and successfully rescue the isolated people," the prime minister's office said.
Han also asked him to take care of rescue workers so they could safely engage in rescue operations, it said.
