(LEAD) About 50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area

00:18 October 30, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with details)

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- About 50 people have been receiving CPR after suffering from cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area in an apparent connection with a Halloween party, fire authorities said.

Emergency officials received at least 81 calls from people in Itaewon saying they were having difficulty breathing, they said.

President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to swiftly administer first aid and treat the people, the presidential office said.

Separately, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed officials to make utmost efforts to minimize damages.

Meanwhile, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who is on a visit to Europe, decided to return home in the wake of the accident, city officials said.

