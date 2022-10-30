Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Halloween stampede #Yoon Suk-yeol

Yoon presides over emergency meeting on Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district

01:35 October 30, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol presided over an emergency response meeting Sunday over a massive stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district that left about 50 Halloween partygoers in cardiac arrest, officials said.

Casualties were presumed to reach about 100, including about 50 in cardiac arrest, in the late-night stampede Saturday in the party district, where a massive crowd had gathered for Halloween celebrations.

Shortly after the accident, "Yoon came to the presidential office in Yongsan and is presiding over a response meeting related with the Seoul Itaewon Halloween accident," the presidential office said.

Yoon earlier ordered officials to swiftly administer first aid and treat the people, the presidential office said.

Yoon presides over emergency meeting on Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district - 1

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK