(LEAD) Yoon presides over emergency meeting on Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details)
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol presided over an emergency response meeting Sunday over a deadly stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district that left 59 Halloween partygoers dead, officials said.
Fifty-nine people were confirmed dead and 150 others injured from the late-night stampede Saturday in the district, where a massive crowd had gathered for Halloween celebrations.
Shortly after the accident, Yoon came to the presidential office in Yongsan and presided over a response meeting related with the Seoul Itaewon Halloween accident, the presidential office said.
"The top priority is transporting and rescuing the patients and providing prompt medical treatment for the affected people," Yoon was quoted as telling the meeting.
The president also ordered "immediate" response measures, including clearing the path for ambulances and other necessary traffic controls, according to Lee Jae-myeong, deputy spokesperson for the presidential office.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, Seoul Metropolitan Police chief Kim Gwang-ho and other officials attended the meeting via a video link.
Yoon earlier ordered officials to swiftly administer first aid and treat the people, the presidential office said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)