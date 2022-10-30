Biden offers deepest condolences over deadly stampede in Seoul
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden expressed "deepest condolences" over a deadly stampede in Seoul that killed at least 149 people.
"Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured," Biden said in a statement, referring to first lady Jill Biden.
"The Alliance between our two countries has never been more vibrant or more vital – and the ties between our people are stronger than ever. The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time," he said.
