(LEAD) Seoul receives over 350 reports of missing persons following Itaewon stampede
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul metropolitan government said Sunday it has received 355 reports of missing persons related to a deadly stampede during Halloween parties in the Itaewon district.
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others were injured in a chaotic stampede in the entertainment district as huge crowds gathered on a narrow street to celebrate Halloween Saturday night, according to fire authorities.
The city said it is receiving reports of missing people related to the Halloween accident and handing them over to police.
Some 60 staff members have been assigned to about 50 hospitals to support bereaved families of the victims, many in their late teens and 20s, it added.
