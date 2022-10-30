Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 October 30, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/10 Cloudy 10
Incheon 19/11 Cloudy 10
Suwon 20/10 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 19/09 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 20/08 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 19/07 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 16/10 Rain 40
Jeonju 21/09 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 21/10 Cloudy 20
Jeju 20/15 Sunny 20
Daegu 19/09 Cloudy 30
Busan 20/12 Rain 60
