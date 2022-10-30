Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 October 30, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/10 Cloudy 10

Incheon 19/11 Cloudy 10

Suwon 20/10 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 19/09 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 20/08 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 19/07 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 16/10 Rain 40

Jeonju 21/09 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 21/10 Cloudy 20

Jeju 20/15 Sunny 20

Daegu 19/09 Cloudy 30

Busan 20/12 Rain 60

