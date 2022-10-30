New COVID-19 cases below 40,000 for 4th day amid looming 'twindemic' risks
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 40,000 for a fourth straight day Sunday amid growing concerns over a possible outbreak of a "twindemic" of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza this winter.
The country reported 34,511 new COVID-19 infections, including 46 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,538,799, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Sunday's tally is up from the previous day's 35,924 and also higher by about 8,000 from a week earlier.
Health authorities have warned that the daily infection numbers have passed a plateau and are showing signs of a resurgence.
Concerns are also growing over the risks of a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.
Authorities announced earlier in the week that they are expanding booster shots against omicron variants to all adults aged over 18.
On Sunday, the country added 27 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,158. The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 272, up by two from the previous day.
