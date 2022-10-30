19 foreigners killed in Itaewon stampede
10:39 October 30, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- At least 19 foreigners have been confirmed dead in a stampede at Seoul's Itaewon district during Halloween celebrations, fire authorities said Sunday.
The death toll from Saturday's accident rose to 151, with 19 of them identified as foreigners, Choi Seong-beom, head of the fire department in Yongsan, said in a briefing.
Their nationalities include those from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway, Choi said.
