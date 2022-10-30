Finance minister vows swift necessary support after Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho vowed Sunday to provide swift financial and administrative support needed in the wake of the deadly stampede in the Itaewon district that killed over 150 people.
In an emergency meeting, Choo instructed officials to closely cooperate with related government ministries and agencies to enable quick responses for the handling of the aftermath and relief for the victims, his office said.
A total of 151 people have been killed and 82 others injured in the crush after a crowd of partygoers were crammed and piled on top of each other in an alley during Halloween celebrations.
