Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #finance minister #Itaewon stampede

Finance minister vows swift necessary support after Itaewon tragedy

12:45 October 30, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho vowed Sunday to provide swift financial and administrative support needed in the wake of the deadly stampede in the Itaewon district that killed over 150 people.

In an emergency meeting, Choo instructed officials to closely cooperate with related government ministries and agencies to enable quick responses for the handling of the aftermath and relief for the victims, his office said.

A total of 151 people have been killed and 82 others injured in the crush after a crowd of partygoers were crammed and piled on top of each other in an alley during Halloween celebrations.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho presides over an emergency meeting with senior officials on the Itaewon stampede that killed more than 150 people, in this photo provided by his office on Oct. 30, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK