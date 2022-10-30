3 military personnel killed, 4 others injured in Itaewon stampede: official
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Three military personnel have been killed and four others injured in a deadly stampede in Seoul's entertainment district of Itaewon, a defense ministry official said Sunday.
The official released the tally as of 3 p.m. as the military stands ready to provide support to help cope with the tragedy that left at least 151 people dead and 82 others injured during Halloween celebrations Saturday night.
The four injured personnel are being treated at military and civilian hospitals, the official said on condition of anonymity. He did not provide other details.
The military has put some 150 service members of the Capital Defense Command on standby to provide assistance if called upon, according to the official.
