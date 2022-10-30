China's Xi sends condolence message to Yoon over Itaewon stampede
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a message of condolence to President Yoon Suk-yeol over a deadly stampede in Seoul, the Chinese embassy in Seoul said.
"I heard the news of mass casualties from a deadly stampede in the South Korean capital city of Seoul," Xi wrote in the message. "I express deep condolences to the victims on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and send heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured."
Xi addressed the casualties of some Chinese nationals and called for the Korean government's appropriate measures.
"Unfortunately, some Chinese people were killed or injured," Xi wrote. "I hope South Korea will make all-out efforts to treat them and deal with the aftermath."
At least 151 people have been killed and 82 others injured, with four of them identified as Chinese nationals, according to fire authorities.
