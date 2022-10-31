(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 31)
Halloween nightmare
Take bolder action to prevent recurrence
An unprecedented deadly stampede has sent shockwaves throughout the country. The tragedy occurred in Itaewon, a popular Seoul nightlife district, on Saturday night when huge crowds of partygoers gathered for Halloween celebrations. It killed at least 154 people, mostly in their late teens and 20s. Twenty-six foreign nationals from 14 countries including China, Iran, Russia, the U.S., France, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Thailand are among the victims.
The disaster is South Korea's deadliest since the 2014 ferry Sewol sinking that killed 304 people, mostly high school students who were on a field trip to Jeju Island. It was the first major Halloween in Seoul since November 2019. It came after the country lifted most COVID-19 social distancing rules and other restrictions including the outdoor mask requirements.
The crowd crush became deadly particularly as hundreds of people packed into a narrow, inclined alley next to Hamilton Hotel. The festive scene turned into mayhem suddenly as people fell and toppled into one another "like dominos." The death toll is likely to rise further as many of the 133 injured are in critical condition.
President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning lasting until Nov. 5. He extended his condolences over the deaths and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We also hope that the nation will soon recover from the shock, pain and sorrow of the tragic accident.
The government designated Itaewon as a special disaster zone. Thus, it should mobilize all possible means, including emergency medical services, to treat the injured and help the victims' families heal their trauma. It is also urgent to identify over 3,500 people who are still reported missing. Most of all, the authorities should pull out all the stops to minimize the aftermath of the accident.
The tragedy is a clear reminder that the nation is ill-prepared to prevent such deadly incidents. It is shameful to see that the authorities have failed to protect people's lives and ensure their safety following repeated deadly accidents. The Sewol sinking showed how vulnerable the country was to safety-related mishaps.
Many people can still vividly remember the 1995 collapse of Sampoong Department Store in southern Seoul which claimed 502 lives. A segment of Seongsu Bridge over the Han River collapsed in 1994, killing 32 people. Whenever such accidents took place, the authorities vowed to take all possible measures to prevent further tragedies. Yet critics complain that nothing has changed and that a better system has not yet been put in place to strengthen safety rules.
A question is raised over whether the authorities had taken proper precautions for the Halloween event, which drew as many as 130,000 people. The government and law enforce agencies should conduct a thorough investigation of the case to find its exact cause. And then it must work out comprehensive and fundamental measures to prevent such a thing from happening again. Policymakers and local officials need to keep in mind that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Invest more in training and education programs to prevent further tragedies.
