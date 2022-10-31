Industrial output falls for 3rd month in Sept.
08:04 October 31, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output fell in September for the third month in a row, data showed Monday, with retails sales and facility investment also losing ground amid concerns over a recession.
Industrial production declined 0.6 percent on-month in September, following a 0.1 percent on-month decrease the previous month, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, decreased 1.8 percent on-month in September.
Facility investment fell 2.4 percent on-month, compared with an 8.8 percent on-month growth in August, the data showed.
