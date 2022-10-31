Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #industrial output-September

Industrial output falls for 3rd month in Sept.

08:04 October 31, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output fell in September for the third month in a row, data showed Monday, with retails sales and facility investment also losing ground amid concerns over a recession.

Industrial production declined 0.6 percent on-month in September, following a 0.1 percent on-month decrease the previous month, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, decreased 1.8 percent on-month in September.

Facility investment fell 2.4 percent on-month, compared with an 8.8 percent on-month growth in August, the data showed.

This file photo taken Sept. 16, 2022, shows a port in Ulsan, 307 kilometers southeast of Seoul, packed with cars set to be exported. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK