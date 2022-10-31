Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:00 October 31, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/11 Sunny 10

Incheon 18/11 Sunny 10

Suwon 19/10 Sunny 10

Cheongju 19/10 Sunny 20

Daejeon 19/09 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 18/08 Sunny 20

Gangneung 18/10 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 20/10 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 21/10 Cloudy 0

Jeju 20/15 Sunny 20

Daegu 19/08 Cloudy 10

Busan 21/13 Sunny 20

(END)

