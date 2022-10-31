Monday's weather forecast
09:00 October 31, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/11 Sunny 10
Incheon 18/11 Sunny 10
Suwon 19/10 Sunny 10
Cheongju 19/10 Sunny 20
Daejeon 19/09 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 18/08 Sunny 20
Gangneung 18/10 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 20/10 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 21/10 Cloudy 0
Jeju 20/15 Sunny 20
Daegu 19/08 Cloudy 10
Busan 21/13 Sunny 20
