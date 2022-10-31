Landers looking to go wire-to-wire for Korean Series title over Heroes

The Heroes have played nine high-stakes postseason games in a 13-day span, from Oct. 16 to last Friday, eliminating the KT Wiz and the LG Twins over the two previous rounds. They earned a three-day break by eliminating the Twins in four games in the last series Friday, and that sets up their starting rotation nicely, with their two aces, An Woo-jin and Eric Jokisch, both available early in the Korean Series.

