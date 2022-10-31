Yoon's approval rating rises to 35.7 percent: poll
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose to 35.7 percent, surpassing the mid-30 percent range for the first time in four months, a poll showed Monday.
Yoon's approval rating jumped 2.8 percentage points from the previous week, while his disapproval rating slipped by 2.7 percentage points to 61.7 percent, according to a Realmeter poll. The poll was conducted on 2,521 adults nationwide from Monday to Friday last week.
This is the first time Yoon has garnered support of more than 35 percent in a Realmeter poll since the first week of July.
His rating rose amid tensions over North Korean missile launches, and prosecution investigations into alleged wrongdoing by the previous Moon Jae-in government and into corruption allegations involving opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.
The poll also showed Yoon's People Power Party garnered support of 37.6 percent, up 2.3 percentage points from the previous week, and the Democratic Party received support of 46.4 percent, down 2 percentage points over the same period.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
