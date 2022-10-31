1 middle schooler, 5 high school students killed in Itaewon crowd crush: education ministry
10:27 October 31, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- One middle schooler and five high school students were among the 154 victims killed in the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon district, the education ministry said Monday.
The tragedy happened Saturday night in a narrow back alley densely packed with Halloween partygoers and killed 154 people, mostly in their 20s, including 26 foreigners.
