Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) Industrial output falls for 3rd month; retail sales, facility investment retreat in Sept.
SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output fell in September for the third month in a row, data showed Monday, with retail sales and facility investment also losing ground, hinting the country's economic recovery may be losing steam.
Industrial production declined 0.6 percent on-month in September, following a 0.1 percent on-month decrease the previous month, according to the data from Statistics Korea. From a year earlier, however, the output rose 3.1 percent.
(2nd LD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
SEOUL -- The death toll from the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has risen to 154, including 26 foreigners, officials said Monday, as the country mourned the deadliest tragedy in years and tried to cope with the aftermath.
The death toll could rise further, as 33 others remain in serious condition, according to officials at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters. A total of 116 others sustained minor injuries, they said.
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
SEOUL -- A witness of the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul's Itaewon district that killed at least 154 people has shared his horrific experience of carrying dead bodies and watching people, many in their 20s, suffocate to death.
"I think I carried, like, 50 bodies," a man in his 20s working at a store in Itaewon told Yonhap News Agency on Sunday night. "All I could think was that I had to save just one more person."
Exports of passenger cars up 30 pct in Q3
SEOUL -- Exports of passenger cars advanced 30.1 percent in the third quarter of the year from a year earlier, data showed Monday, on the back of growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles.
Carmakers here shipped passenger cars worth a combined US$12.6 billion during the July-September period, up from $9.7 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 20,000 amid 'twindemic' worries
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 20,000 on Monday due to fewer tests, but there are lingering concerns over a possible outbreak of a "twindemic" of the pandemic and seasonal influenza this winter.
The country reported 18,510 new COVID-19 infections, including 56 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,557,309, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
S. Korea, U.S. begin 5-day combined air drills involving stealth jets
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States kicked off their first large-scale joint air drills in nearly five years, with more than 240 aircraft mobilized, including their advanced stealth jets, as the allies strive to bolster deterrence against evolving North Korean threats, according to officials here.
The Vigilant Storm exercise will run through Friday over the sky of the Korean Peninsula amid concerns that Pyongyang could may soon carry out a nuclear test. The North may also try to show its own firepower with the firing of ballistic missiles or artillery shells in response to the allies' drills.
Yoon visits mourning altar for Halloween crush victims
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee on Monday visited a mourning altar for the victims of last weekend's deadly crowd crush in Seoul.
At least 154 people were killed in the crowd surge during Halloween celebrations in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Saturday night, with dozens more injured.
