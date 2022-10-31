Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(3rd LD) South Korea mourns Itaewon crush deaths
SEOUL -- White mourning flowers and condolence gifts have been laid, and stores bearing condolence messages suspended business in Seoul's Itaewon district Monday, as South Korea mourned the country's deadliest crowd crush in the neighborhood amid soul-searching about what went wrong.
Mourning altars laden with white chrysanthemums also opened across the nation to allow people to burn incense and pay their respects to those killed in Saturday night's crush that left at least 154 people, mostly in their 20s, killed and 33 others seriously injured.
(LEAD) S. Korea to join Japan's naval event in accordance with customary int'l norms: minister
SEOUL -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said Monday the country's decision to join Japan's international fleet review next month was based on "customary" international practices, dismissing a controversy here over what would be the country's first participation in the event in seven years.
The Navy plans to dispatch the 10,000-ton logistics support ship Soyang to the event to be held in Sagami Bay off Tokyo on Nov. 6. Public controversies linger over whether it is appropriate for South Korea to take part in the fleet review, where the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) is set to hoist the Rising Sun Flag, viewed by many Koreans as a symbol of Japan's imperialist past.
Police analyze witness accounts, CCTV footage in probe into deadly crowd crush
SEOUL -- Police investigating the deadly Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon are analyzing scores of witness accounts and security camera footage to determine the cause of the accident, a top police official said Monday.
The crowd crush in a narrow, sloped alley in the popular nightlife district in Seoul on Saturday night left 154 people dead and 149 others injured, 33 of them seriously.
(LEAD) PM urges people to refrain from sharing hate comments, footage of Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday called on people to refrain from posting hate comments or sharing footage and unconfirmed information on the deadly crowd surge that killed more than 150 over the weekend.
"On the Internet and social media, some users are posting hate comments about the victims, and sharing false information and provocative footage of the accident," Han told a central government response meeting. "I plead that users absolutely refrain from this kind of behavior."
(LEAD) Ruling party vows to improve nat'l safety net following Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) vowed Friday to double check and improve safety infrastructure after more than 150 people were killed in a crowd crush in Seoul over the weekend.
The tragedy happened Saturday night when a massive crowd of Halloween partygoers packed a narrow 3.2-meter-wide alley in Seoul's entertainment district of Itaewon and some of them fell over.
(LEAD) National Museum holds exhibit to mark 10th year of Uigwe's return from France
SEOUL -- The National Museum of Korea said Monday it will open a special exhibition of Uigwe, manuscripts for royal protocols during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), this week to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its return from France after 145 years.
Titled "Pinnacle of Propriety: The Uigwe, Records of the State Rites of the Joseon Dynasty," the exhibition will run from Tuesday to March 19 at the museum in central Seoul. It will feature some 460 items, including the 297 Uigwe books retrieved from France.
(LEAD) Seoul shares soar over 1 pct on tech gains
SEOUL-- Seoul stocks closed over 1 percent higher Monday on the back of gains in tech shares amid hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve may decelerate its pace of rate hikes. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 25.21 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,293.61.
Trading volume was moderate at 395.3 billion shares worth 8.6 trillion won (US$6.03 billion) with winners outnumbering losers 526 to 320.
