07:10 November 01, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't makes only excuses for failing to prevent Itaewon crowd crush (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Surviving Itaewon crush victims complain of trauma (Kookmin Daily)
-- Police didn't take action even after seeing warning 3 days before Itaewon crowd crush (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Koreans mourn nationwide for Itaewon crowd crush victims (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Safety net urgently needed for 'hostless events' (Segye Times)
-- Guidelines for crowd control needed to maintain 5 or fewer people per square meter (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Illegal hotel construction the cause of narrow 3.2-meter bottleneck (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Unbearable weight of grief (Hankyoreh)
-- 'It's not your fault' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Warning overlooked 7 yrs ago turns Itaewon tragedy into reality (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- POSCO Engineering wins 3 tln-won suit over Songdo project (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Figuring out what caused Itaewon tragedy (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Nation reels from Itaewon disaster (Korea Herald)
-- Nation mourns Halloween tragedy victims (Korea Times)
(END)

