(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 1)

The tragedy put the entire nation in deep shock and sadness. It also raised many questions about whether the disaster could have been prevented in the first place. It is widely known the Itaewon district draws a huge number of crowds during the Halloween season. Given that more people were expected to gather in the district this year, more police forces deployed in Itaewon may have been able to do proper crowd control, thereby preventing the huge crowd from squeezing into the tight alley.