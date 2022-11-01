S. Korean Ko Jin-young falls from No. 1 in women's golf rankings
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean LPGA star Ko Jin-young has dropped from the top of the women's world golf rankings for the first time in nine months, dethroned by the Thai rookie sensation Atthaya Thitikul.
In the latest rankings released Monday (U.S. time), Ko fell one spot to No. 2 with 7.09 in average rankings points, as Thitikul took the top spot with 7.13 points.
Golfers are ranked over a rolling two-year period and extra emphasis is placed on results from the 13 most recent weeks.
Ko's grip on the No. 1 ranking had been tenuous for several weeks. She was sidelined for two months from August to October while nursing a wrist injury, and Thitikul reeled off five top-10 finishes, including a victory, in a seven-tournament span.
Ko, who has one victory this year, returned to LPGA action on Oct. 20 at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea but withdrew after shooting 80 and 79 in the first two rounds.
Thitikul could have taken the No. 1 ranking with a victory then but blew a 54-hole lead en route to a sixth-place finish.
Still, it was a matter of time before the 19-year-old Thitikul rose to the top. She began the year ranked 20th.
Ko has had four different stints as world No. 1: from April 8, 2019, to June 30, 2019; from July 29, 2019, to June 27, 2021; from Oct. 25, 2021, to Nov. 7, 2021; and then Jan. 31, 2022, to this week.
She has spent a total of 152 weeks atop the rankings, six weeks shy of a record held by Lorena Ochoa.
Two other South Koreans are inside the top 10: Chun In-gee stayed at No. 8, and Kim Hyo-joo fell a spot to No. 10.
