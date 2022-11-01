Samsung Electronics quietly holds founding anniversary
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker, quietly celebrated the 53rd anniversary of its foundation Tuesday amid a nationwide mourning of the tragic deaths of 155 people in Seoul.
The ceremony was held at Samsung Digital City located in Suwon, 34 kilometers south of Seoul, in a scaled-down edition, with senior executives and employees, including Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee and President Kyung Kye-hyun, attending.
"We will create new business opportunities in artificial intelligence, internet of things, robotics and metaverse that change our future lives in a bid to accelerate our growth momentum," Han said in a speech.
Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who was promoted to the top position of the tech giant last week, did not participate in the event.
Samsung Electronics was first established in January 1969, but the foundation date is commemorated on Nov. 1, as the company merged with a semiconductor arm on the date in 1988.
Before the ceremony, Samsung officials paid a silent tribute to those who killed in the tragedy. Samsung also scrapped gala programs scheduled for Tuesday.
At least 155 people, many in their 20s, were killed, and dozens more injured when a surge of people tried to move through a narrow alley in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon during Halloween celebrations Saturday.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)