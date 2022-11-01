Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Itaewon crowd crush #death toll

Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 156

12:43 November 01, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- One more fatality was confirmed from the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon district, raising the death toll from the tragedy to 156, officials said Tuesday.

A 20-year-old Korean woman was pronounced dead Tuesday morning while under treatment in serious condition, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

A total of 29 had been in serious condition as of 11 a.m., while 122 others had sustained minor injuries, the officials said.

Of those killed, 101 were female, and victims in their 20s numbered 104, followed by 31 victims in their 30s.

Belongings of the Itaewon crowd crush victims lie in an indoor gym in Seoul's Yongsan district on Nov. 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK