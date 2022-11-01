F&F Q3 net income up 54.1 pct to 109.6 bln won
14:46 November 01, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- F&F Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 109.6 billion won (US$77.3 million), up 54.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 138.4 billion won, up 44.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 34.3 percent to 441.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 11.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
