SsangYong's Oct. sales nearly triple on strong demand at home, abroad
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Tuesday its sales nearly tripled last month from a year earlier, helped by increased demand at home and abroad.
SsangYong Motor sold 13,156 vehicles in October, up from 4,749 units a year earlier despite an extended global chip shortage, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales more than doubled to 7,850 units last month from 3,279 a year ago, while exports more than tripled to 5,306 units from 1,470 during the same period, it said.
From January to October, sales climbed 40 percent to 93,344 autos from 66,603 units a year ago.
SsangYong's lineup consists of the Tivoli, Korando, and Rexton and Rexton Sports SUVs. It launched the all-new Torres SUV in the domestic market in September and began to ship the model to Latin American countries, such as Chile.
In August, the Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved SsangYong's rehabilitation plan, paving the way for the debt-laden carmaker to get its business back on track.
