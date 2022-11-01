Go to Contents
Hanmi Pharm Q3 net income up 11.5 pct to 31.3 bln won

15:23 November 01, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Pharm Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 31.3 billion won (US$22.1 million), up 11.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 46.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 36.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 12.9 percent to 342.1 billion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 23.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

