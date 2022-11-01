Renault Korea's Oct. sales jump 66 pct on robust exports
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Tuesday its sales jumped 66 percent last month from a year earlier on robust exports.
Renault Korea sold a total of 19,258 vehicles in October, up from 11,627 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 13 percent to 4,338 units from 5,002 during the same period, while exports more than doubled to 14,920 units from 6,625 on strong demand for the XM3 and QM6 SUVs, it said.
The XM3 3-TECH gasoline hybrid model, launched in late September, will help boost sales in coming months, the company said.
From January to October, its sales climbed 40 percent to 142,631 autos from 102,179 units during the same period of last year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)