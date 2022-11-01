Le Sserafim debuts on Billboard 200 at No. 14
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Rookie girl group Le Sserafim has entered the Billboard 200 main albums chart for the first time, after its debut six months ago.
The K-pop act ranked No. 14 on this week's Billboard 200 chart with its second EP, titled "Antifragile," the group's agency Source Music said Tuesday, quoting Billboard's official Twitter page.
The quintet became the fastest K-pop girl group to debut on the major music chart, according to the agency.
The multinational group composed of members Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Eunchae and Kazuha debuted in May with its first EP, "Fearless."
The music video for the latest EP's title track has garnered more than 50 million views as of 4 p.m., only 15 days after it was uploaded on YouTube.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)