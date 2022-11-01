UN General Assembly committee endorses resolution condemning past N.K. nuke tests
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- A majority of United Nations member states were found to have endorsed a resolution condemning North Korea's six previous nuclear tests amid growing speculation that the regime may conduct a seventh test, according to Seoul officials Tuesday.
According to the U.N., the General Assembly's First Committee on disarmament and international security passed the draft resolution on the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty by a record 179 votes last Friday (New York time), according to officials from Seoul's foreign ministry.
The draft, opposing all types of nuclear weapons tests, was supported by both China and Russia, with only North Korea voting against it. Five countries, including India, Sudan and Syria, abstained.
