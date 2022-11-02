Go to Contents
07:04 November 02, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'I think I'm going to be crushed to death'; Calls started coming in 4 hours earlier, but police ignored them (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'I think I'm going to be crushed to death'; 11 calls were made to police starting 4 hours earlier (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Danger of crush' was reported starting 4 hours earlier; police took no action (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'I think I'm going to be crushed to death'; 11 calls poured in (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Calls of being 'crushed to death' poured in starting 4 hours before disaster (Segye Times)
-- Calls of being 'crushed to death' were made starting 4 hours earlier; police disregarded them (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Police failed to stop tragedy even after receiving 11 calls (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'I think I'm going to be crushed to death'; police knew 4 hours in advance but took no action (Hankyoreh)
-- SOS calls of 'danger of crush' poured in starting 4 hours earlier (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Even after calls of 'danger of crush' 4 hours earlier, police were nowhere to be found (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Even exports caught in 'negative trap' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Top officials give apologies for tragedy in Itaewon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Police admit fault in Itaewon disaster (Korea Herald)
-- Korea criticized for poor crowd control over Itaewon tragedy (Korea Times)
(END)

