(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 2)

No less serious were some opposition politicians' attempts to take advantage of the disaster to step up their political offensive against the Yoon Suk-yeol administration. For instance, Nam Young-hee, deputy head of a think tank of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), claimed on Facebook that the tragedy was a manmade disaster caused by President Yoon's relocation of the presidential office to Seoul's central district of Yongsan. She implied that the police force could not dispatch enough officers to ensure public safety during the Halloween festivities because they had to focus more on the security of Yoon's office.