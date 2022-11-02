(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 2)

The nuclear power generation is an area known for Korean supremacy, along with memory chips. Nuclear power is essential for energy security and green growth. Korea must settle differences with America to ensure reliability in reactor exports. President Yoon and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden vowed to cooperate for a joint overseas foray in reactors in their summit talks in May. The U.S. and European Union are worried about Chinese and Russian reactor proliferation. It would be a win-win strategy if Korea and the U.S. cooperate in global reactor expansion. The Poland deal should come to fruition to help revive the struggling local industry.

