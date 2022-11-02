Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kakao Bank-Q3 earnings #Kakao #Kakao Bank

Kakao Bank Q3 net hits record high on interest income

08:50 November 02, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean online lender Kakao Bank said Wednesday its third-quarter net profit hit a record high this year on growth in interest revenue.

Consolidated net profit stood at 78.7 billion won (US$55.4 million) in the July-September period, up 51.39 percent from a profit of 52 billion won a year earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue jumped 48.5 percent to 411.8 billion won over the cited period, and operating income surged 47 percent to 105 billion won.

In the first three quarters combined, net profit rose 20.59 percent on-year to 202.5 billion won.

The net interest margin (NIM), a key barometer of profitability, stood at 2.56 percent in the third quarter, up from 1.98 percent a year ago.

The loan delinquency rate came to 0.36 percent in the third quarter, up from 0.21 percent the previous year.

Kakao Bank, the internet-only bank under mobile platform service provider Kakao Corp., has posted fast growth with a focus on household banking since its launch of banking operations in 2017. It was listed on the main KOSPI in August 2021.

Last week, Kakao Bank beefed up its product lineup and credit evaluation model to expand its banking share for individual entrepreneurs.

Kakao Bank Q3 net hits record high on interest income - 1

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK