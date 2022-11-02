Go to Contents
Yoon likely to meet with ex-Japan PM Aso

09:51 November 02, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol is likely to meet with former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso on Wednesday, an official said, amid the two countries' efforts to improve bilateral ties.

Aso, vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will visit South Korea for two days as deputy head of the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union, according to Japanese news reports.

"President Yoon is highly likely to meet with Vice President Aso this afternoon," the presidential official told Yonhap News Agency, noting, however, that the president's schedule is subject to change over the handling of the aftermath of the Halloween crowd crush.

Japan's Kyodo News reported earlier that a meeting between Aso and Yoon is being arranged in a bid to find solutions to the issue of Japanese firms' compensation over Korean forced labor during World War II.

President Yoon Suk-yeol (Yonhap)

